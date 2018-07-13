Clare Eagles give youngster his first ‘steps’

July 13, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

The Fraternal Order of Eagles has a long history of helping others with a long list of charities and funds that they support across the country.

The Clare Eagles believe in helping others in this area too and their most recent efforts have enabled a handicapped four-year-old to walk for the first time.

Peyton is the surviving member of a set of twins (his brother died at nine months) and has many medical needs, more than his family can afford, so the Eagles have stepped up and raised $17,000 to help pay for Peyton’s brother’s funeral and cover some of his medical expenses.

Peyton has never been able to walk, so the club’s officers got together to buy him an “Adapt-A-Walker” specially built for him by Ocelco.

“The walker is lightweight but very durable,” said Eagles Head Trustee Terry Carson.

When asked how the group raised the funds for Peyton’s new walker, Secretary Bob Gair said, “We all (club board members) just chipped in to buy it.”

When it was presented to him and Peyton was placed in the walker May 23rd, he was excited and was immediately able to take his very first steps ever.

“Now we are working our next charitable project,” Bob said.

They are community minded with donations to the Clare County Sheriff’s Department Reserves, supporting the Pere’ Marquette District Library’s Summer Reading Program, and supporting the Suicide Prevention Walk for Michael Findlay Jr.

With their recent renovations and upgrades to the Eagles building they now have space in their backyard that they can provide for anyone’s use during the summer. Funds raised from funds for the 15 foot by 20 foot spaces will raise money for their projects. They have also donated the property for a funeral wake for Findlay’s family.

They provide for a needy family at Christmas and volunteer their help the Clare Chamber of Commerce.

And they join together to provide a little boy with the means to walk for the first time in his life.