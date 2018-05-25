Clare Equestrians take home trophy

The Clare Equestrian team competed on Sunday, May 13th at Mt. Pleasant Fairgrounds. Out of the 8 schools competing Clare won the Class “D” championship. Alma placed second with the Reserve win.

The Clare team is composed of two cowgirls, Taryn Millhiser and Shanna McPhall, both 8th graders. Taryn won by a land slide in Western Showmanship, Hunt Seat Equitation, Hunt Seat Bareback, Western Equitation,Western Bareback, and Reining. Taryn placed in the speed events, 4th in flag race,4th in cloverleaf, and 3rd in the Keyhole. Taryn was the top rider out of all of the students showing, winning a chair. Taryn has been showing horses since she was 3 years old.

Shanna is just starting out learning the sport. This is her second year on the junior team. Shanna pulled in a 4th place in Western and Hunt Seat Showmanship, honorable mention in the Hunt Seat Equitation, 4th in Western Equitation, and 8th place in the cloverleaf. The two person relay Shanna placed 1st with the best time. The team is coached by Jenny Schunk and Peggy Stephens.

In the overall standings, Clare Class “D” Champions, won a trophy for the trophy case at the school. Out of the 8 schools Clare placed 2nd with 88 points and Ithaca Class “C” with 110 points. These two cowgirls practice hard for the win.

Save the dates: Districts August 25-26th, September, 8th at Mt.Pleasant Fairgrounds, Regionals, September 28-30th at Midland Fairgrounds, States: October 11-14th, Midland Fairgrounds.