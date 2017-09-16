Clare & Farwell tie in Youth Football Season Opener

The 2017 Youth Football League officially got underway on Saturday, September 9, with Farwell and Clare’s Fourth Grade and Under teams playing to a tie at the Kerwin Paesens Athletic Complex. Both squads struck pay dirt early on in the first half with impressive scoring drives that led to touchdowns. In-spite of some solid performances by both offenses no was able to break the plain of the goal line during the rest of the game. Defenses would control the second half. Clare and Farwell meet up again October 14th in Clare, but first they will be playing in Standish Michigan, September 16, 2017.