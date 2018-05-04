Clare FD battles blazes for three days straight

May 4, 2018

Fires that were fanned by warm dry winds and dry ground plagued firefighters all over the State since last Friday.

Clare was no exception, helping other departments and battling blazes, with help from other departments, which popped up in several areas around the county.

Many were caused by those who missed the “Red Flag Warning” that was in effect across the Lower Peninsula and a “burning

ban” that was in force for Clare and all the surrounding counties.

Clare Fire Chief Jim Chapman said, “People have got to be careful when they are burning anything outside. They have to be absolutely sure that the fire is extinguished when they are done, because a fire can smolder for days.”

“We learned that this weekend.”

Despite the warnings and the burning ban, Clare firefighters were called out to fight wildfires twice on Sunday and assisted Harrison with a structure fire. Monday they were called to assist Harrison again with a wild fire that consumed a garage and truck, burned two outbuilding and damaged a home.

Returning from that fire, firefighters were diverted to 2636 South Clare Avenue to handle another fire for Harrison, who was still at the scene of the structure fire.

About an acre of property burned on the Boy Scout property before it was extinguished. The fire, which started with embers from a burning barrel on adjacent property, threatened cabins owned by Greg Rynearson, but was extinguished before it caused any damage to the structures.

Clare left that scene only to be called out on another fire at the home of Trevor Older at 6987 East Beaverton Road where a homeowner had been burning a fence row. The fire went out of control due to high winds and burned about a half-acre before it was extinguished.

Monday brought more of the same. Around 11 a.m. the department was called to assist Harrison at a Lake Street woods fire. Around 3 p.m. that day they responded to another grass fire on East Stephenson Lake Road at the Rooftop Reindeer farm. That fire was caused by smoldering material from a fire believed to have been extinguished the day before. The blaze burned about three to four acres until firefighters from Clare, the DNR, Surrey Township and Isabella North East Departments were able to bring it under control, about an hour and a half later.

After responding to a possible fire on the freeway, with nothing found there, about 4:45 the department was called to 9502 South Cornwell Avenue, where a fire from two days before at the home of Cody Gruhn had re-ignited. That blaze burned about one acre of grass before it was extinguished around 6 p.m.

With no rain in sight, Tuesday brought even more calls for aid. The report of a fire on Pere’ Marquette at North Country Metals just east of Clare did not get out of control, however the fire department extinguished it because of the burning ban.

Chapman said the department was also called to the Pere’ Marquette District Library in Clare three times during the day to extinguish “smoldering wood chips” around the building. There was no structural damage to the building and the cause of the fires were not known, he said.

Around 3 p.m. the Clare Department responded to the home of Nathan and Rachael Byler at 11410 North Shepherd Road in Wise Township where a small fire in the yard had ignited surrounding grass and woods and consumed ten acres before it was finally brought under control at 6:30 p.m.

Chapman said 31 firefighters, eleven firetrucks, an ATV, bulldozer and a Department of Natural Resources spotting plane were on the scene with firefighters from Clare, Coleman, Surrey Township and the DNR all battling the blaze.

He said they were able to save the home of June Haines, which was east of the Byler property, before it was consumed in the fire.

Rain that fell Wednesday morning meant a welcome respite for the department.

Chapman urged anyone wanting to burn to call the DNR “hotline” at 1-866-922-2876 or go to www.michigan.gov/burnpermit to find out if burning is allowed.

“And,” stressed Chapman, “it is illegal to leave a fire unattended!”

He added, “Like Smoky says, ‘Only you can prevent wildfires’.”