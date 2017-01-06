Clare firefighter injured Tuesday

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Photos by Bob Guiliani

Clare Assistant Fire Chief Sam Eberhart is reportedly doing well after he fell through a ceiling while fighting a fire at Husky Metal Roofs 8742 South Clare Avenue, Clare, on Tuesday morning.

Fire Chief Jim Chapman said Eberhart was badly injured when he fell 14 feet onto a cement floor. He was taken to Mid Michigan Medical Center Midland by Mobile Medical Ambulance Service and then transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak with two pelvic fractures and one hip fracture. “He is reportedly doing well,” Chapman said, “We are expecting a full recovery.”

Chapman said the department was called to the business around 7:38 a.m. Tuesday and arrived ten minutes later. “When we arrived there was only light smoke,” he said. “The fire was smoldering in the attic insulation.”

Firefighters were able to remove the ceiling and insulation and get the fire under control. Firefighters from Clare, Surrey Township and Harrison Fire Departments were at the scene for about two hours. Chapman said the building was “minimally damaged,” and that he expects the business will be able to reopen by the end of the week. He said the building, which is rented by Husky owner Jim Griffor, is owned by Jim Paetschow. “Central Restoration is already working on repairs to the building,” Chapman added.