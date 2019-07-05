Clare Fly-In doubles in attendance

July 5, 2019

A small portion of the over 100 aircraft that flew in for the Fly-In Breakfast Sunday.

By: Steve Landon

Correspondent

Photos by Steve Landon

The sounds of aircraft engines over Clare could be heard bright and early Sunday morning as they made their way to Clare Municipal Airport for the Clare Pilots Associations annual Dawn Patrol. Pilots from Michigan, Ohio and Indiana joined over 100 fellow aviators to show their planes, visit with fellow aviation enthusiasts and grab a delicious breakfast. This year aircraft ranged from, historic, vintage and hand built kit planes filling the grounds. There were also a few vintage cars on display.



“The fly in went very good this year, we more than doubled last year’s aircraft attendance. We appreciate everyone who came out to support the airport and the pilots association.



Proceeds from the breakfast helps pay the insurance on the courtesy van that is kept at the airport. This van is available to pilots who fly in to Clare, and is owned by the Clare Area Pilots Association. This allows visiting pilots a way into Clare so that they can dine at our local restaurants and shop local businesses. It is an economic benefit for Clare to have our airport infrastructure bringing visitors from all over the country. To get to town we needed the last piece and this is the courtesy van. This year, Patriot Aviation had a booth set up for both perspective pilots and future drone pilots. Learning to fly either a manned aircraft or an unmanned craft can now be accomplished at your local airport”, said Clare Municipal Airport manager Gary Todd.



The Clare Area Pilots Association and the community have worked hard over the years to make the airport one of the more popular stops for pilots just passing through, on business or those looking to the area for a great vacation. Beyond the annual fly-in the group takes part in the Irish Festival Parade and the Easter Egg drop and family fun day at the airport. Plans are already in the works for the 2020 Fly In.

Some unique and historic aircraft flew into Clare Sunday for breakfast.

A historic homebuilt late 1920’s Pietenpol Air Camper gets checked out by some visitors.

The hanger filled with plenty of visitors flew in or drove by for a good old-fashioned breakfast.

A volunteer directs visiting aircraft to the parking area.



A visiting pilot revs up the engine of his orange #3 beauty headed for the runway.



