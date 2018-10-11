Clare gets ready for Depot ribbon cutting

October 11, 2018

By Pat Maurer

As part of the process to “get ready” for the ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of the City’s historic Railroad Depot, scheduled today, the City Commission needed to schedule and pass a state inspection of the depot passenger elevator. To do this the City was required to have an associated fire alarm and security system monitoring agreement in place. The agreement with Summit Companies to provide the service was approved at the September 27th meeting of the Commission.

Sidewalks at the site of the Depot were estimated to be in place for the Ribbon Cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. Friday, October 12th.

In his City Manager’s report, Ken Hibl reported on a site plan application for a new Dollar General Store on the site of the former Tri-R Hotel near the intersection of Maple and West Fifth Street; noted that discussions, with Michigan Economic Development Corporation aid, have begun on revising the City’s zoning codes; and that repairs to the “outfall” of the Waste Water Treatment Plant will be accomplished with a new concrete product costing approximately $3,500. Replacement of the outfall would cost an estimated $40,000. With the new product, the cost will be less than one-half of the estimate.

Hibl also said the City has hired Chuck Longstreth as a temporary part-time employee to turn and catalog every water valve in the City.

In other business the Clare City Commission:

*Approved a $39,793 revised proposal from Isabella Corp for sidewalk construction this year at a cost $10,000 over that which was originally budgeted. Funds for the increase will come from an amount budgeted for roadwork on Dwyer Street, with that project being deferred to next year.

*Approved a change order of $5,920.66 from Isabella Corporation to cover additional costs to complete the reconstruction of John R Street with the funds coming from Street Fund monies.

*Approved a Michigan Department of Transportation grant agreement for the design work to convert lighting on Runway 04/22 and the parallel taxiway for that runway to LED lighting at the Clare Municipal Airport. The design work will cost $37,000 with a Federal contribution of $33,300, a state match of $1,850 and the City’s match at $1,850.

*Held the second reading and approved the adoption of two ordinance amendments: expanding the Downtown Development District on Fifth and Fourth Streets to the east and west and approving a development plan to coincide with the boundary changes. Commissioner Jean McConnell voted no on the ordinance amendments.

*Approved a change order for $1,400 in additional cost for sand for the skate park at the Emerald Isle Recreation Complex. The additional material was needed due to the site of the concrete pad being reduced and shifted. The additional expense for the material will come from donated funds.

*Approved reelection of two Michigan Municipal League’s Liability and Property Pool members.

*Approved the reappointment of Arlene Garver and Steve Stark to the Airport Advisory Board for another term.

*Approved the re-appointment of Amy Kunse to the Zoning Board of Appeals for another four-year term.

*Approved the payment of bills totaling $210,137.93.