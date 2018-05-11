Clare golfers place 4th

May 11, 2018

by Ben Murphy

Sports Writer

The Clare golf team wrapped up a busy portion of its schedule on Monday, when it played in its third meet in three school days, at the Quest in Houghton Lake for a Mid-Michigan Golf Conference Jamboree. Clare shot a team score of 387, good enough to give the Pioneers fourth place out of nine teams.

JJ Gross led the team with an 86, shooting an 89 was Bradley Fields, Alan Winter shot a 95 and Jarod Lindsey hit for 117.

On Friday, at the Chippewa Hills Invitational, hosted at Eagle Glen Golf Course, the Pioneers took sixth place out of nine teams with a score of 386.

Gross shot a 78, Fields hit for an 88, tallying a 99 was Winter and Charlie Brown also carded a 123.

On Thursday, competing at McBain, Clare took second in a tri-match. Roscommon led the way with a 176, Clare had a 178 and McBain shot a 189.

Gross hit for 36, Fields was in with a 40, Winter carded a 48 and Lindsey shot 54.