Clare holds first reading of marijuana restrictions ordinance

October 19, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

With the recommendation of the City’s Planning Commission, the Clare City Commission held the first reading of a new proposed ordinance to prohibit the manufacture or sale of recreational marijuana in the City.

There was one letter supporting the ordinance, City Manager Ken Hibl said, but no letters of opposition and no comments during the public hearing Monday evening.

The ordinance, if approved at the next city meeting would go into effect just a few days after the November general election when voters will decide on the legalization of recreational marijuana in Michigan. Even if the proposal (allowing the use, possession and transport of 2.5 ounces or less) is approved, employers and property or business owners will still be able to prohibit marijuana use.

Two were honored with certificates and keys of excellence at the meeting.

Renee Haley, the former Director of the Clare County Veteran’s Affairs office, has resigned to take a position in human resources with the Saginaw Veteran’s Affairs. She has served Clare County for a decade, City Manager Ken Hibl said. “During her tenure she earned a reputation as one of the finest Veteran’s Affairs Officers in the Region and has a long list of accomplishments to her credit – one of the greatest being the Clare County Veterans’ Freedom Park in Harrison. She will be sorely missed.”

Brett Moser representing Wood’s Household of Clare was honored with the key of excellence for receiving national recognition as the BrandSource Dealer of the Year, one of only 15 dealers in the nation to be selected annually. Hibl said Moser rated the honor from the City “for his many contributions to Clare and the greater Clare area.”

The City Commission also concurred with the Great Lakes Water Authority, the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department and the Oakland County Water Commission, who have filed a petition challenging the validity of the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality’s new LCRs (Lead & Copper Rules) requiring municipalities to locate and replace private property water lines that use copper and lead which could leach into drinking water provided by the municipalities, even when the water at the property line shows no contaminants.

Hibl said, “Every municipality will be affected by these regulations. It puts a tremendous burden on municipalities because it is an unfunded mandate by the MDEQ.”

Other business at the Clare City Meeting included:

*A report from Treasurer Steve Kingsbury that $300 million has been allocated by the State with 21.8 percent of that amount allocated to cities to upgrade roads or transportation paths. He also reported that the annual audit had started and was going well.

*A report from Hibl noting that the Planning Commission approved a site plan application for a new Dollar Store on the site of the old Tri-R Hotel; and that an 8-stage Tesla Charging Station for autos will be placed in the east parking lot of the Doherty Hotel.

*Approval of a Gateway End User service Agreement for the new aviation fuel kiosk at the airport.

*Renewal of Commissioner Karla Swanson’s appointment to the Zoning Board of Appeals.

*Approved bills totaling $141,972.05.