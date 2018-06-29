Clare honors champion track teams

June 29, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Clare Boys’ Varsity Track Team and the Girls’ Varsity Track Team and their coaches were honored at Monday night’s Clare City Commission meeting.

Both teams won the MITCA (Michigan Interscholastic Track Coaches Association) State Championship title in May, the second MITCA title for the boys’ team, which also claimed the MHSAA (Michigan High School Athletic Association) State Championship title this year.

In his agenda report, City Manager Ken Hibl team members and coaches had been invited to the meeting “to formally recognize the teams for these distinctive and prestigious achievements.

The teams were given Mayoral Keys of Excellence by Mayor Pat Humphrey, and both the girls’ track coach Kyle McKown and the boys’ track coach Adam Burhans were congratulated and given certificates of achievement.

Following the presentation the Commission approved what Treasurer Steven Kingsbury called “housekeeping” amendments to the 2017-18 fiscal year budget and noted that final budget amendments “have not yet been completed.”

The amendments included the sale of property to the Industrial Development Corporation, Federal grants of $284,997.44 and Capitol improvement to Sidewalks totaling $73,325.57 and to Major Streets totaling $209,564.72, as well as many other adjustments.

Kingsbury also reported that if approved, the Downtown Development Authority will be reimbursed $5,166.01 for lost personal property taxes the DDA would capture if not for the state’s Personal Property Tax Reform. The reimbursement is up from approximately $1,300 from last year, he said.

He noted that the borrowing benchmark rate that banks charge each other (the Fed Funds Rate) will increase to a rand of $1.75 to 2 percent. He said it would increase the rate of interest on the City’s investments, but make future borrowing more expensive.

In his report, Hibl said the Planning Commission had approved a propose site, façade, and sign changes to the existing McDonald’s Restaurant in Clare. He said the business, company owned, is the 5th most successful in the state. Construction will begin after Labor Day and is expected to last for two months.

Action items at the meeting included:

*Endorsement and support of the Clare County Disaster Debris Management Plan.

*Approval of an amendment in the Waste Management Contract reflecting an increase in residential recycling costs due to the increased costs.

*Approval of the final payment of $5,817.65 to Murin Company of Freeland for seeding the new recreational complex pending some problems with the area seeded.

*Approval of Merchantile Bank’s Act 99 loan proposal of $215,000 to purchase a new street sweeper.

*Authorization of a purchasing increase to $8,000 for the City Water Department’s Superintendent Dale Clare for the purchase of Ferric Chloride.

*Approval of a special event application for a potential carnival for the Summer Music Fest. The attempt to secure the carnival was unsuccessful, the Review learned.

*Approval of bills payable totaling $157,823.03.

The Commission also met in a closed session about a possible property purchase.