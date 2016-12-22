Clare honors Coleman helpers

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

“It’s rare that we honor someone outside of our own community,” said Clare City Manager Ken Hibl at Monday’s meeting, “but we have a premiere relationship with our neighbors from Coleman.”

The City Commission honored that relationship, and expressed their thanks to Coleman Department of Public Works Supervisor Bill Cozat and workers Todd Hasenfratz and Eric Cozat with a Key of Excellence.

Coleman’s DPW was right there to help with a major water main issue in the City recently. Coleman responded with help and the equipment needed to solve the Clare DPW’s problem. “They were right down in the hole with our guys,” Hibl said.

In his report, Hibl explained, “During the process of our DPW repairing a major water main break on N. McEwan Street, our Vactor became mechanically inoperative. We called for the City of Coleman DPW for assistance. They not only brought their Vactor to support us, but the members of their DPW worked side-by-side with our DPW members for nearly three hours late into the night to assist in making repairs to our broken water main.”

In another matter, work can now go ahead at the old Leo Beard home just north of the Tobacco River bridge. The property and the old home once owned by Purple Gang attorney Isaac Lebove was recently purchased by Jim Paetschow to be developed as a wedding and special event venue now named “The Tobacco Ranch.”

Because the property was designated as residential, R-1, it needed to be rezoned as commercial, or C-1.

In his agenda report, Hibl said, “The Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of the proposed ordinance change at a special meeting held on November 30, based upon a request from Mr. Jim Paetschow to allow the use of the property as an events center. The City’s Comprehensive Master Plan stipulates that the best future use of this particular property would be, “a use for commercial or quasi-recreational purposes, such as a resort, conference center, or the like, which involves the reuse of the structures and preservation of the site’s significant natural features.” The Planning Commission determined that Mr. Paetschow’s proposal meets those stipulated conditions and is the best use of this property.”

The Commission voted to approve the zoning change. Hibl said permits could now be pulled to begin the work on the building.

Other business at the Clare City meeting included:

*Appointment of Mel Johns and John Audretsch to the Tree Advisory Board.

*A thank-you from outgoing County Clerk Pam Mayfield for the past eight years of cooperation between the City and County.

*A closed session to consider the purchase of property.

*Approval of bills totaling $96,951.51.

*Notification that City offices will be closed on Dec 23 and Dec 26 for Christmas and again on Dec 30 and Jan 2 for the New Year Holiday. The first City Commission meeting will be held on Tuesday, Jan 3rd due to the holiday closure.