Clare kickers win two

May 11, 2018

by Ben Murphy

Sports Writer

The Clare girls soccer team may be playing a bit shorthanded, but that didn’t slow the Lady Pioneers down in their last two games. On Tuesday, Clare notched a convincing 5-0 road Northern Michigan Soccer League South Division road win over Brethren, despite playing a good chunk of the game without any bench players.

Gwen Sherwood had a strong game with four goals and one assist, Bailey Taylor had one goal and Kaylee Walls had one assist.

On Friday, the Pioneers won another NMSL contest, 4-2 in Roscommon.

Sherwood had a hat trick and one assist and Katie Witbeck also had a goal.

“We are dealing with some injuries right now and our bench is thin,” head coach Jim Bond said. “We only had two subs for the Roscommon game and then had two more injuries in the first half of the Brethren game and ended up playing the entire second half without a sub. I was proud of the fact that despite being exhausted they continued to play hard the whole game.”

Clare hosted Ogemaw Heights on Wednesday, hosts Gladwin tonight (Friday) and is at McBain Northern Michigan Christian on Monday.