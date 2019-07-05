Clare man dies after his bike hit by car

July 5, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A Clare bicyclist, Jonas Troyer, died after a vehicle collided with his bicycle on Clare Avenue (Old US-27) just south of Dover Road Monday afternoon.

A release from the Clare County Sheriff’s Department said Troyer’s bike was hit by a northbound 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by a 36-year-old Clare man, whose name was not released.



Multiple 911 calls reported the accident at 6:05 p.m.



Troyer was treated at the scene by Mobile Medical Response Ambulance Service and flown to MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland for treatment of “life threatening injuries.”



The CCSO was later notified that Troyer had died of his injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured. Three minor children were in the vehicle, ages 12, 6 and 8 years old. One child sustained minor injuries and was treated at the accident scene.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Clare Fire Department, MMR, Flight Care, the Clare County Road Commission and Joe’s Auto Solutions Wrecker Service.



The accident is still under investigation.

Share This Post Tweet