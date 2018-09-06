Clare man dies in Garfield crash

September 6, 2018

By Pat Maurer

A 44-year-old Clare man died and the driver of a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer was injured in a single vehicle crash on South Twin Lakes Avenue near Rock Road in Garfield Township Wednesday evening.

A release from the Clare County Sheriff’s Office said Central Dispatch received the report of the crash around 8 p.m. September 5th.

Deputies responding to the scene and personnel from Garfield Fire/Rescue found the Blazer on its side. Three people were trapped in the vehicle.

The report said the vehicle appeared to have lost control, left the road and overturned when it collided with a tree.

Fire/Rescue used the Jaws of Life to access the people in the vehicle. The Clare man, a front seat passenger, was deceased. A 52-year-old Clare woman, a rear seat passenger was taken to MidMichigan Medical Center-Clare where she was treated for minor injuries.

The driver, a 42-year-old Clare woman, was taken to MidMichigan Medical Center-Midland where she is currently listed in stable condition, the release said.

A combination of speed and weather is believed to have been a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation. The names of the three people in the vehicle are being withheld pending a review by the Clare County Prosecutor’s Office.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by Mobile Medical Response Ambulance Service, Garfiled Fire/Rescue, the Medical Examiner’s Office and the Clare County Accident Reconstruction/ Investigation Team.