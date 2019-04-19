Clare okays assessment for Lake Shamrock weed control

April 19, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A resolution to assess Lake Shamrock property owners for weed control was approved at the Clare City meeting Monday evening. No property owners were present to question the proposed project, although in anticipation of a large turnout for the weed assessment item on the Clare City agenda Monday, the meeting was held in the conference room at the Pere Marquette District Library.



The City has contracted with Progressive AE of Grand Rapids to oversee weed control and the lake’s maintenance for the past 20 years. The company developed a budget to continue the program for the next five years beginning this year. The cost will be $30,000 annually for the next five years. Of that amount, the 100 property owners on the lake will be assessed $15,000 with the City paying the other half, as they have in the past.

The Lake Shamrock weed control assessment was approved at $30k annual cost.



Representing Progressive AE, Tony Groves reported that problem areas would be identified for weed treatment, with a Department of Environmental Quality permit. He estimated a $150 annual cost for lakefront property owners.



Monday’s approval will begin the assessment process, allowing the City Manager Ken Hibl to prepare a report and set a public hearing to hear comments on the proposed special assessment project.



Progressive is also working on the proposed dredging project for the silt-filled lake which also requires a permit from the DEQ. Hibl estimated that it would be July or August before that matter is brought back to the commission.



In another matter, the City held public hearings and the first reading of five new code changes to ordinances including: for special events designating exempt and non-exempt gatherings and locations; offenses related to open containers of intoxicants in the City; recreation pertaining to campers in Pettit Park and the length of stay allowed; fire prevention related to days, times and hours allowed for fireworks displays in the City and regulations to the hours allowed (setting a quiet time); and the law enforcement of civil infractions related to recreational marijuana use in the City.



Second readings and the approval of the five changes/additions to the City’s ordinances will be held at the next City meeting.



The City Commission also approved the sale of 1.5 acres (Parcels 2-A and 2-B in the North Industrial Park to adjacent property owners Loren Cole and Seth Sharp with each purchasing one- half of the property at a cost of $10,000 per acre or $15,000 total. The funds will go into the Clare Industrial Corporation and be used for further development of the new industrial park.



During his report to the Commission Hibl reported that the original back up bell for the Pere Marquette 1225 locomotive (Polar Express) has been offered for display at the Clare Depot. “We should know within the next few weeks if that offer will become reality,” he said.



Also in his report, Hibl said that Michigan’s Steam Railroad Institute has scheduled a fall color tour from Clare to Cadillac. He said, “While the locomotive will be diesel, it will be pulling four vintage Pullman cars and two cabooses to accommodate approximately 350 passengers.” The train will spend about three hours in Clare with passenger disembarking for lunch and shopping.



Hibl also reported that Carol Santini has been named the recipient of the Michigan Parks and Recreation Association’s Community Service Award and would be honored Wednesday at a reception in East Lansing.



In other business the Commission:



*Approved the renewal of lease agreements with Rawson Farms for approximately 153 acres at the Clare Airport and for about 15 acres in the South Industrial Park.



*Heard from the City Manager that a Clare banner would be on display at the Welcome Center just north of Clare.



*Approved bills totaling $153,613.06.

Share This Post Tweet