Clare outlines street improvements

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Street Improvement projects were on the Clare City Commission agenda Monday evening.

Part of that item included the upgrade of the City’s water main lines on West Seventh and John R Streets.

City Commissioners approved a $34,500 budget amendment to that project because the bids received exceeded the construction estimates.

City Manager Ken Hibl said although the estimates for the water main improvements was higher than anticipated, the bids for the three primary street projects scheduled this year are “comfortably less than our budget estimates.”

Hibl added that, “The Water Fund has sufficient fund balance to absorb this amendment, however , as the Commission is aware, we intend to invest significantly in our water system infrastructure during our current budget year with a new water well and much needed improvements to our water plant.”

He said the additional construction costs would probably require an increase in the amount the City will bond for the infrastructure improvements.

According to the cost analysis by Treasurer Steven Kingsbury, the street, curb and sidewalk improvements to the 100 block of West Seventh Street are under the estimates by $18,749.71.

He said the street estimate portion of John R Street from McEwan to Maple is under by $19,175.92 and for the 100 block of Beech the street construction estimates are under by $27,157.14.

The increase in the water main work ($34,426.16) is offset by the savings in the estimated street improvement work by a total of $72,082.77. The total budgeted for water main work was $53,252.54 with the bids coming in at $87,678.70. The total budgeted for the street improvements was $286,939.89 with the low bid coming in at $214,857.12.

Of the 2017 Property Tax Roll Street millage total of $255,644.71, $40,787.59 is still available, Kingsbury reported in the analysis.

Six new firefighters were introduced to the City Commission at Monday’s meeting. Chief Jim Chapman said the much needed addition to the department is the result of the recruitment efforts by Clare and surrounding departments, who have also been seeking new member.

The new firefighters are Ryan Brooke, Jim Doherty, Aaron Eichorn, Andrew LeForet, Masyn Simon and Bryce Carter.

The City also honored two employees for ten years of service, Clare Police Chief Brian Gregory and Treasurer Steven Kingsbury.

Other business at Monday’s meeting included:

*Approval of the purchase of a new Kubota Zero Turn Mower to replace the old Husqvarna mower at a cost of $7,739 from Capital Equipment.

*Approval of the $7,200 purchase of Clare Police Department report writing and achieve Software from Core Technology of Lansing to replace the now unsupported 1996 software now in use.

*Approval of low bidder Andrews, Hooper and Pavlik for $16,000 for the first year of five as the independent external auditing firm for the City.

*Reappointment of Carol Santini to the Board of Review and John Miller to the Local Development Finance Authority (LDFA).

*Approval of bills totaling $166,192.29.