Clare plants trees

The City of Clare applied for the Consumers Energy 2017 Community Tree Planting Grant Program and were approved.The grant provides up to $2500 ($100 per tree) to municipalities to plant size and zone appropriate trees on the municipality’s city streets and other city properties.

This year on October 13th the City of Clare’s DPW crew planted 10 trees, assorted variety, in the east end of Cherry Grove Cemetery and 15 trees on Clare’s local streets.

The variety of trees included Canadian Red Cherry, several species of flowering Crabapple, Japanese Ivory Silk Lilac and Newport Plum trees.