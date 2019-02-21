Clare Rotary honors three at Charter Night

February 21, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Clare Rotarians, families and guests attended the annual Rotary Charter Night Saturday evening, which featured the presentation of three awards honoring local

citizens and members.

Former Rotary President Renee Doherty was presented with the Paul Harris Fellowship Award, given to an individual that exemplifies what being a Rotarian is all about through their dedication to the organization and through community service.

Renee was president of the Clare Rotary Club in 2016.

Rotary established the recognition in 1957 to encourage and show appreciation for substantial contributions to what was then the Foundation’s only program, Rotary Foundation Fellowships for Advanced Study, the precursor to Ambassadorial Scholarships.

Bonnie Rae Walter was named the recipient of the 2019 Rotary Volunteer of the year.

She has been a volunteer leading the Fellowship of Christian Athletics for the past 27 years and also coordinates the FCA/Kiwanis pancake supper. She became directly involved in FCA to stay connected to her later daughter Jennifer’s graduating class of 1992.

Bonnie has also been a driving force behind the Feed my Starving Children effort in Clare, raising funds and organizing packer to accomplish the mission. For years she has organized the “See You at the Pole” annual prayer for our schools for both Clare students and adults. She has served on the Clare Area Scholarship Association Board for many years and has served as an active donor to the Backpack Program and to Clare Schools, and to many other programs involving athletics, drama, band and many others.

She has been an active member of the Brown Corners’ United Brethren Church for over 50 years and helped by mentoring young and old alike, cooking in the kitchen and just by being there to listen actively pray for those hurting or in need.

She has been married to Jim Walter for 47 years, and has had three children, Jim Walter II, superintendent of Clare Schools, Jennifer who died in 1984 and Jacki.

The Vocational Award for Rotary for 2019 was given to Reyna Luplow, the founder and director of “That Girl on Fire,” a non-profit organization created through the TGOF initiative based on the Bible’s truth that we are wonderfully and fearfully made… and God’s handiwork.

The program began in 2015 with a group of 20 girls from 6th through 12 grade who met together at a local fitness center to talk about life. They laughed, cried and had a lot of fun. That Girl on Fire now has over 120 members. The program aspires every girl to get the opportunity to be herself, to be loved and to understand the amazing human she was created to be.

Reyna is a Middle School Spanish teacher at Swan Valley with a Bachelors in Secondary Education, a Masters in Leadership and Innovation and a PHD in Changing the World. She is an assistant JV girls’ basketball coach and will start as head coach for the girls track team in the spring. She also donates her time to assist in sports camps every year.