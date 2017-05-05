Clare seeks to change marijuana ordinance

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Possibly because of the recent Zoning Board of Appeals request from investors of a proposed marijuana cultivation, processing and provisioning center business, the Clare City Commission is considering changes to their Medical Marijuana ordinance.

A first reading of proposed amendments to the document was held following a Public Hearing at Monday’s regular commission meeting.

The changes include the elimination of wording addressed elsewhere and changing “medical marijuana cultivation facility” to “medical marijuana facility” in the ordinance.

City Manager Ken Hibl said in his agenda report, “The City has received multiple queries from representatives of investors interested in owning and operating medical marijuana facilities in Clare. Those queries prompted us to review our existing ordinance … most significantly, the allowance and encouragement of ‘grouping’ medical MJ facilities owned and operated by the same individual or entity on the same property parcel …allowing a grow facility and a processing or provisioning center on the same parcel, therefore maximizing land use.”

Before the regular meeting Monday, the Zoning Board of Appeals had denied the investor’s request to change the zoning from commercial to industrial on 820 Industrial Drive, their proposed site for a provisioning center (marijuana dispensary).

A second reading, and vote on the ordinance amendments will be at the May 15 regular meeting.

Commissioners at Monday’s meeting had a chance to see the Fire Department’s new Jaws of Life equipment, which includes a ram, cutter (jaws) and spreader. The equipment is already available for use. With the recent increase in speed limits, which also became effective Monday, the “jaws” will be there to handle any accidents due to the new speeds on State highways and Expressways in the area.

The new equipment is battery operated and can make it possible to work on two vehicles at the same time, Fire Chief Jim Chapman said.

The Commission also honored Jan Winter, who is retiring from the City’s Planning Commission after 11 years of service as a member including seven as Vice-Chairman. Hibl, in his agenda report, called her, “a tremendously distinguished and highly admired member of the Planning Commission.”

Other business at Monday’s meeting included:

*Approval of the sole-source acquisition of two Flygt Clog Free Submersible Pumps for the City’s Lift Station #7 from Kennedy Industries for a cost not to exceed $15,155.

*Approval of a low bid from Rite-Way Asphalt Paving to pave the Woodlawn Bridge.

*Appointment of new members Dr. Kristin Heintz and Jason Lowe to the Clare Planning Commission replacing Winters and Steve Barnes, who has also resigned. The appointments are for three years.

*Hibl’s City Manager Report, which included notification that the Planning Commission had approved a special use permit for a Group Day Care owned by Vicki Ferrell; news that a new flag pole is in place at Stamina Field; an upcoming meeting of the Shamrock Board to review results of the dredging survey; and an upcoming meeting with GFA and Robbin Harsh, low bidder for work at the new Recreation Complex.

*Treasurer Steven Kingsbury’s report, including news that the January/February Revenue Sharing payment was the highest in 11 years and $7,000 more than expected.

*Approval of bills payable totaling $142,385.19.