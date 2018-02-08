Clare Skiers place 2nd at Crystal Mountain Invite

On Friday, February 2nd the Clare Ski Team attended the Benzie Schools Bryan Groenevelt Memorial Invitational at Crystal Mountain.

It was a very cold, blustery day but the boys team still managed to perform well as a team netting them the 2nd Place trophy. A great effort was exerted by the team!

Three skiers double medaled at this invitational giving Clare some proud individual skiers on top of the team win. In Slalom Max Hofweber placed 3rd, Gavin Showalter took 11th, and Justin Roberts was 15th. The Giant Slalom Race had Max medaling in 4th, Gavin in 8th and Justin in 13th.

“It sure is fun to get the individual medals, but we have seen at every meet how important it is for all of our team to do well. Working together and encouraging each other is how we win as a team,” Gavin Showalter stated.

On the girls’ side of the hill, they have continued to improve and show what they can do. With a young team and some new skiers this year, they continue to give it all they’ve got! Kennedy Blackburn brought home a medal taking 11th place in Giant Slalom.

Next week, on February 12, the Clare Ski Team will be at Pine Knob for the Regional contest.

Come out to Snow Snake on February 20 to cheer the Ski Team on at conference finals. The speed at which these skiers come down the hill will impress you!