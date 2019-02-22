Clare starts process to dissolve Lake Board

February 22, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Following a brief discussion last month and another discussion Monday evening, the Clare City Commission voted to direct the City staff to begin the process of dissolving the Shamrock Lake Association Board.

City Manager Ken Hibl said, “Now that the lake is the City’s responsibility, I think it is time to disband the board.

At the March 5th meeting last year, Hibl said the City attorney had completed a detailed review of the history of Lake Shamrock including “ownership of the dam; lake ownership; state and local laws pertaining to lake ownership; laws related to public projects on inland waterways and cost assessments for those projects; and any general information of importance or impact related to the lake.”

Although Hibl originally believed the lake was not the responsibility of the City but was owned by the lakefront property owners, he discovered last March in a memo from City Attorney Jaynie Hoerauf that the City does, in fact own the lake. Hibl said he had sent a letter of apology to the property owners around Shamrock Lake, many of whom have insisted that the City, not the property owners should have to pay for the proposed dredging project that has been an item of controversy for the past several months.

He reported, “Her research revealed that ownership of the dam and all flowage rights were transferred to the City of Clare by Consumers Energy in 1941.” The lake was transferred from the City to a development consortium in the late 60s or early 70s. The consortium transferred the lake back to the City in the 1970s.

The Commission is also looking at a dredging project for Lake Shamrock. “It’s all preliminary at this point,” he said at Monday’s meeting.

He said in an email Tuesday, “In response to questions and queries related to a proposed dredging project for Lake Shamrock, no decisions have been made in respect to proceeding with the project. The City has applied to the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) for a dredging permit to determine whether that state agency will allow the City to dredge the lake; MDEQ recently approved the permit application with conditions and stipulations. The matter will now be presented to the Clare City Commission for its consideration.”

He continued, “The City Commission has a number of prerogatives it can take regarding the dredging project – the first being whether to act on the matter itself or defer the matter to the Lake Board for a decision. The Commission took the first step in this process at its meeting of February 18th when it directed its staff to initiate the process to determine if the current Lake Board should be dissolved. That decision is scheduled to be made at the City Commission’s meeting of March 18th following a public hearing.”

Hibl said at the board meeting, “There’s no decision yet. Dissolving the Lake Board is only “starting this process, and a dredging project) is under discussion only.”

“If the Commission decides to dissolve the Lake Board, all future decisions regarding Lake Shamrock, to include dredging, will be made solely by the City Commission,” Hibl said in his Wednesday email. “If the Commission opts to leave the Lake Board in place, the Commission can defer the decision of whether to dredge the lake to the Lake Board or take the matter up on its own. Regardless of that decision, there will be a number of public hearings at which the City Commission (or the Lake Board) will hear comment before either entity makes any decisions whether to dredge the lake or not – so the lakefront property owners and the public will have ample opportunity to voice their opinions related to a dredging project.”

He added, “Hearings will be noticed and held specifically to determine the necessity of the project, whether to proceed with the project, to determine the funding mechanism to be used if the project proceeds, and determine any assessments that will be made if the project proceeds. Decisions will be made in conjunction with each of those hearings.”

He continued, “Preliminary estimates to dredge the lake have been formulated and previously shared with lakefront property owners. The most affordable of the options is to mechanically dredge the lake for an estimated cost of $1.25M. This is the option that was submitted to MDEQ for the dredging permit. The City has historically shared (50/50) the cost of lake maintenance with the lakefront property owners. If the decision is made to proceed with a dredging project, the staff recommendation will likely be to continue with this traditional cost-sharing equation, which means the City’s share would be $625K and the lakefront property owners costs would be $625K. There are 100 lakefront lots, thus the cost per lot is estimated to be $6,250. If a 20-year assessment is levied for the project, the estimated annual cost per lot would be $475.”

Hibl concluded, “It is important to reiterate that no decisions other than to apply for the dredging permit have been made – approval of the dredging permit does not mean the project will proceed, but it was essential to know if a permit could be obtained. If MDEQ had denied the permit, there would have been no options in respect to dredging the lake. Approval of the permit allows the City the option to move forward with the decision process of whether or not to dredge the lake.”

Questions regarding any of this information should be addressed to the Ken Hibl, Clare City Manager, via email (khibl@cityofclare.org) or phone (989.386-7541, extension 102).”

The issue of dredging the lake has been discussed many times over the years.

In 2017, the Shamrock Lake Association Board surveyed property owners and claimed a majority of them wanted Lake Shamrock, which is filled with silt, cleaned.

A lengthy discussion on the matter was held at the December 4, 2017 meeting. At that meeting Hibl reported that, “A significant number of lake owners, primarily members of the Lake Shamrock Association have been attempting to convince the majority of the lakefront property owners that actions need to be taken to dredge the lake.” He continued, “And while most agree that the lake needs to be dredged, they have not been willing to pay for the dredging project – most declaring it to be the City’s responsibility.”

At that meeting Tony Groves of Progressive Engineering gave a power point presentation on the buildup of silt in the lake and presented a “formal Feasibility Study” on ways to address the problem which was completed in 2016. He reported that the west end of the lake has about one-third filled in with silt, or sediments brought downstream by the Tobacco River. He said the volume of water in the lake had decreased by about 25 percent, with 1986 flooding “compounding the problem.” He said dredging costs to bring the lake back to 1964 levels ranged (in three alternatives) from $1.5 to $4.4 million.

In late December of 2017 Lake Resident Joseph Valenti reported that he had enough signatures on a petition to stop the proposed dredging. “This is a public lake he said. It should not be the responsibility of the residents to pay for this. It should be a ballot proposal for the whole city,” he said. Valenti was at the Clare City

Meeting December 4th, had asked the Commission about the process to present a petition against the dredging.

His petition and the property owners’ concerns over the costs led to the City discussing a potential dredging project with would share the costs evenly with lakefront property owners.

In another matter Monday evening, Hibl reported in his City Manager’s report that the Planning Commission had held its meeting February 13th and approved a one-year site plan extension for THC to construct an almost 28,000 square foot industrial building and three 10,000 square foot green houses in the south Industrial park. Construction of the facility, approved last year, has been delayed while they wait for state licenses, Hibl said. The facility will be for growing and processing of marijuana only. The extension extended the deadline to begin construction until November 17, of 2019.

Hibl also reported that the Planning Commission is working on two ordinances: an ethics ordinance and a small cell telecommunications ordinance, both now required by the state. A Public Hearing on the ordinances will be held March 18th. The Commission has also begun the process to renew the City’s Zoning Ordinance codes.

He reported that the City has been notified of a new Michigan Department of Transportation grant for improvements to local and major streets, which the City will apply for with Commission approval.

In another matter, Clare Fire Chief Jim Chapman was at the meeting with two of the 20 new helmets that arrived last week. He said the firefighters were “excited over the new, modern, lightweight helmets.

Other business at the meeting Monday included:

*Approving a Quit Claim Deed for a storage building donated to the City by Charter Communications’

*Approval of a mutual aid agreement with Evart’s Fire Department. Clare also has mutual aid agreements with Isabella County Fire Departments, Farwell, Harrison, Garfield and Lincoln Fire Departments.

*Approval of bills totaling $79,441.41.