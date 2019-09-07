Clare to participate in Kindness rally

On Saturday, September 21st from 12pm-4pm teams from around the community will enter into a family-friendly competition to see who can do the most acts of kindness in four hours. Teams are equipped with supplies, shirts, and a list of random act of kindness “challenges” that involve helping others and bettering the community.



From cleaning up trash and writing thank-you notes to paying library fines, teams will work to cross off challenges and see who has done the most good deeds by the end of the event. Creativity is encouraged!



Teams are also given the opportunity to come up with some kindness ideas on their own. 2019 marks the fourth year of The Kindness Rally, and Clare, Farwell, Harrison and Lake are excited to be a part of it!



In fact, this project is a direct result of the “Jaycees” AKAJCI Michigan’s commitment toward community impact. The Kindness Rally originated right here in Michigan by Jaycee member, Susan Dials, in 2016. Since then, this event has seen tremendous growth. To date, over 4,450 acts of kindness have been completed through this initiative.



The rally is free to participants! Community organizations, residents, and local businesses are encouraged to create and register a team of 4-5 people to participate along with the Clare Area Jaycees. There are also opportunities to sponsor a team if your business would like to contribute to the cause but can not directly participate. It is very important for teams to register on Eventbrite by September 9th to secure their spot, guarantee an event t-shirt, and help organizers plan for supplies. Teams can sign up at

www.eventbrite.com/e/the-kindness-rally-clare-mi-tickets-67082123437?ref=eios



If any businesses or organizations would like to be a sponsor for this event, please email clarejaycees@gmail.com. Your contribution will help us provide a successful event focused on promoting a more positive community. We would be honored to have any support for this project.



During The Kindness Rally, teams use social media to showcase their impact and encourage others to pay it forward and spread the kindness. Like and follow @TheKindnessRally on Facebook and Instagram and search the hashtag #TheKindnessRally on September 21st to see all the positive change created during The Kindness Rally!



There will be a winner from the Clare county area, and a statewide winning team, but the real winner is our community. The positive vibes from Kindness Rally day can be felt long after the event is over, so come contribute to the ripple of positivity we are making!



For more information please visit thekindnessrally.org or message @TheKindnessRally or @ClareJaycees on social media.

