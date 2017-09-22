Clare UCC & FCUC Present Boogie-Woogie Bugle Boy – In An Air Raid Shelter?

The Clare United Church of Christ and the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Harrison are joining forces to present “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy—in an Air Raid Shelter?”, a dramatic presentation of the beloved songs of World War II. Join us for an evening of fun and music, as we sweep you back to the days of World War II.

Performance dates will be Friday, September 29th at 7pm at the Clare Congregational United Church of Christ, located across from the Clare post office, and Saturday, September 30th at 6pm at the Harrison First Congregational United Church of Christ, located at 211 West Spruce Street in Harrison.

There is no charge for either performance. A free will offering will be taken at the Clare performance to support Oakbridge Inn, a shelter for homeless veterans. There will be light refreshments served at the Clare performance.

There is a suggested offering of $10 for the Harrison performance which includes dinner. If possible, contact the church office at (989) 539-7163 in advance, so they’ll know how many dinners to prepare.