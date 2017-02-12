Clare Walmart halted

Plans that have been in the works for years for the construction of a Walmart in Clare have been halted.
The Traverse City Record-Eagle reported on Thursday that Anne Hatfield, a spokeswoman for Walmart, sent emails to Kalkaska County officials informing them of the retailer’s scrapping plans to open stores in both Kalkaska and Clare.
Hatfield said Walmart officials based the decision on several reasons, including improving the long-term shopping experience for all Walmart customers.
Walmart in 2015 entered into a purchase agreement on a 140-acre parcel of land just north of the U.S. 127 interchange and Colonville Road.
Advertisement
At that time, nothing was finalized.
A group of Clare businessmen had been working on getting Walmart to build at the location since 2007, according to previous reports.
-Susan Field, Morning Sun
Jay Lundenburg
February 13, 2017 at 3:02 am
Thank goodness the small business people of Clare and surrounding areas including Harrison and smaller villages will not be put out of business. Their only chance of survival with Walmart here would be to diversify into products not sold at Walmart and yet have a need. We have already lost one grocery store because the owners of their rental property were just a bit greedy by requiring a new long term lease. Too bad. You both now have lost. Hooray for the little guy. May you all prosper and watch Clare continue to grow.
Diane Demo-Sadler
February 13, 2017 at 4:02 am
Hallelujah!!! Glad that they finally saw the writing on the wall. With other Walmarts within 15-20 minute drives, it wouldn’t have survived.
Tina Brown
February 13, 2017 at 6:58 am
My family and I have been looking forward to Walmart coming to Clare. Most of the people I know feel the same way. We can’t afford spending extra on gas just to shop at the Mt Pleasant store and are forced to spend more at local stores. This would bring 300 much needed jobs to this area as well. Clare county is hurting financially. I pray they change their minds and go ahead and build as soon as possible.