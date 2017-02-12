Clare Walmart halted

Plans that have been in the works for years for the construction of a Walmart in Clare have been halted.

The Traverse City Record-Eagle reported on Thursday that Anne Hatfield, a spokeswoman for Walmart, sent emails to Kalkaska County officials informing them of the retailer’s scrapping plans to open stores in both Kalkaska and Clare.

Hatfield said Walmart officials based the decision on several reasons, including improving the long-term shopping experience for all Walmart customers.

Walmart in 2015 entered into a purchase agreement on a 140-acre parcel of land just north of the U.S. 127 interchange and Colonville Road.

At that time, nothing was finalized.

A group of Clare businessmen had been working on getting Walmart to build at the location since 2007, according to previous reports.

-Susan Field, Morning Sun