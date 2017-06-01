Clare wins state track title

By Ben Murphy

Sports Writer

The Clare boys varsity track and field team was knocking on the door of a state championship last year. On Saturday, the Pioneers swung that door wide open as they racked up enough points to claim the MITCA Division three state championship on Saturday, in front of their home crowd. Clare edged second place Hillsdale 1023-979.

“It’s a pretty surreal feeling, but we preached this as a believable goal all season,” head coach Adam Burhans said. “A day like this is one of those things you check off your bucket list as a coach or parent or athlete. We were close last year to snagging a trophy and this year we were just a bit deeper, less injured and a bit more talented across the board.”

That depth Burhans alluded to was of extra importance on Saturday. The championship meet allows you to enter three athletes per event, with each athlete earning points for their place.

“Depth is everything in this meet,” Burhans said. “It truly is the best reflection of what a total team brings to a championship meet. That, and convincing kids not to walk out the back door on Memorial Day weekend; it can be a tough sell. Everyone has to buy in because everyone scores. All it takes is one kid to not show up, false start, miss a baton, not clear a bar, as that is often the difference maker in a meet of this caliber. The good news is, the boys had a look of determination and just did their job in front of the home crowd. They truly held each other accountable all day. It was just flat-out awesome to see improvement in every event all day long.”

Clare racked up plenty of points, as it had athletes place in the top five in 14 of the events, including a win in the 4×200 relay.

“Our relays and jumps were absolutely crucial,” Burhans said. “We jumped from a five-seed to win the 800 relay in season record-time; then jumped from a 7-seed to finish fourth in the 400 relay. The vault and high jump were key swing points early in the meet to help set the tempo. From there, other guys just followed through. Kudos to the heart of many points, our distance, who did what was necessary. They ran themselves into the ground for their teammates because they knew this opportunity doesn’t come along all that often.”

The Pioneers were ranked first in division three for much of the year, including heading into Saturday’s meet. They came out of the meet on top as well, but it wasn’t without having to do it against some solid opponents, including last year’s defending champion Hillsdale.

“The final outcome was possible, but we were going to have to earn it against very steep competition,” Burhans said. “We’ve never been ranked first heading in; 2007 and 2009 we had to chase our way through the entire meet to land runner-up. In the years since, we’ve also chased others in front of us. This year was different. Heading into the meet as the number-one seed was a bit unsettling, but we did a fine job of volleying shots back and forth with Hillsdale and in the end our distance and a loaded mile relay helped lock up the victory.”

Scoring for the Pioneers, in the 100 meter dash was Xavier Martin in second, Jake Hawley was 14th and Tad Matiza was 15th, Martin added a second place finish in the 200, the same event Brenden Sersaw was third and JJ Gross was 16th. In the 400, Sersaw was third, Brandon Zinser was sixth and Justin Tickle placed 10th, Brody Allbee, Jimmy Teall and Ben Haupt were ninth, 10th and 12th in the 800, the 1600 saw fifth, sixth and 10th place finishes by Haupt, Teall and David Good and in the 3200 it was Haupt in third, Kaleb Schroeder in seventh and Jayce Miller in 11th.

In the 110 hurdles, Kolt Lincoln was 12th, Myles Williamson placed 13th and Justin Roberts was 19th, Williamson was fourth in the 300 hurdles, where Lincoln was 13th and Roberts was 17th.

The 4×200 relay team won the event with a time of 1:31.81, paced by Keagen Alexander, Alec Foley, Alec Hoffman and Marty Marshall. The 4×100 team of Caleb Camp, Josh Camp, Brecken Corp and Tony Cowles placed fourth, the 4×400 squad of Martin, Haupt, Gross and Dylan Morrish was second and the 4×800 relay of Aidan Boyd, Christian Kuhns, Ryan Pummell and Schroeder was second.

Zac Stickler was second in the shot put and third in the discus, with Jacob Stickler and Jack Moore getting 12th and 20th in the shot put and Noah Nivison and Keeghan Billerbeck taking fifth and 20th in the discus. Tad Matiza, Shane Jenkins and Mitch McDowell were 13th, 19th and 21st in the high jump, Hunter Schaaf, Alec Hoffman and Joel Lingaur were fourth, 12th and 16th in the pole vault and in the long jump, Tad Matiza was fifth, Colt Smedley came in seventh and Aidan Boyd wrapped up a ninth place finish.

“This team has been through a lot this season, physically, emotionally and certain events have brought us even closer together,” Burhans said. “We are honored to share a team state title with the ladies, who won last year. It’s not often you can say that two consecutive state titles come out of the same program. We are truly honored to celebrate these teams over the last few years, and are lucky to have the group of athletes, coaches, volunteers and parents to help get us there.”

Lady Pioneers take fourth

The Clare girls track team was state champion last year, and had another good showing this go-around, with a solid fourth place finish.

We thought that all of our kids ran performed very well,” head coach Kyle McKown said. “We were proud of what they were able to accomplish together. We were leading the meet about two-thirds of the way through the meet, but just didn’t have enough to hold on in the final few events. They put it all on the line and the effort was definitely there all day. We feel blessed to be able to coach such an awesome group of girls.”

Competing for the Lady Pioneers was Ellie Johnson, Olivia Cook and Mackenzie Bryans taking fifth, seventh and 18th in the 100 meter dash, Johnson was also fifth in the 200 meter, where Kasey Staley was seventh and Lexy Lowe was 22nd. In the 400, Johnson was seventh, Julia Wetzer was 16th and Lexy Harton was 18th, Jasmine Harper was third in the 800, where Lainey Veenkant was fourth and Olivia Haring 11th , the 1600 saw Harper place second, Veenkant third and Haring 11th, Harper won the 3200 with a time of 11:23.28, Veenkant was second and Kameron Haag was seventh.

Kayden Barber won the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 17.15, Regan Weeks was fifth and Madi Warner 10th and the trio was 10th, 19th and 21st in the 300 hurdles.

In the 4×100 relay, Lexy Lowe, Weeks, Olivia Cook and Staley placed seventh, The 4×200 squad was eighth on the legs of Harton, Weeks, Cook and Johnson, the 4×400 was 10th behind Harton, Madison McNeilly, Julia Wetzer and Natalee Kunse and the 4×800 team was good for third with the running of Harper, Veenkant, Kunse and Haring.

In the field events, starting in the shot put, Leah Canel was seventh, Grace Parsons was ninth and Kunse 15th, Parsons was ninth in the discus, Kunse was 13th and Canel came in 22nd. Staley came in sixth in the high jump while Jenna Betts and Madi Warner were tied for 18th. Staley claimed another first place finish in the pole vault at 12-02.00, Selena Dole was sixth in the same event and Grace Ann Gomez was ninth. In the long jump, it was Weeks 11th, Payton Pace 22nd and Gwen Sherwood coming in 25th.

“The girls ran some incredible times and had some incredible performances against the best teams in the state,” McKown said. “Our distance girls ran amazing, led by Jasmine Harper and Lainey Veenkant. The quality of racing that they were able to put forth really was incredible, and after a long day, having them both finish their fourth event in first and second place in the two mile was very impressive.”

The division three individual state finals are on Saturday at Comstock Park.