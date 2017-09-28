Clare XC teams hosting breast cancer fundraiser

The cross country teams at Clare High School are hosting a fundraiser to support the Breast Health Fund at MidMichigan Medical Center – Clare. Special T-shirts are being sold for $10 at the high school during lunch hours, and will also be sold during homecoming week, which is October 1 to 8. All proceeds will support the Breast Health Fund.

Donations to the Breast Health Fund at MidMichigan Medical Center – Clare help support breast cancer prevention, screening, diagnostic testing, educational services, equipment and patient care items. This includes access for eligible individuals to receive financial assistance with screening and diagnostic mammograms, breast ultrasound, breast MRI, breast biopsy, interpretation fees, post breast cancer surgery support materials, breast cancer genetic counseling and some transportation needs.