Clare ZBA says no to weed store

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A medical marijuana dispensary will not be allowed on the north corner of Clare’s south Industrial Park.

Despite a power point presentation outlining the reasons Clare’s Zoning Board of Appeals should okay a change allowing a provisioning center (marijuana dispensary) on the edge of the Industrial Park, the ZBA said no at their meeting early Monday evening.

Joey P. Kejbou, on behalf of Omar Fakhouri had requested a zoning change from commercial to industrial for property at 820 Industrial Drive at the corner of Fifth Street (Business U.S.10) where they proposed to place the facility.

The change was needed because City ordinance codes would not allow the business within 1,000 feet of a residential district and the five types of marijuana facilities (grow facilities, provisioning centers, processing centers, transportation center and safety compliance centers), although allowed in the South Industrial District, have to be zoned industrial.

“This group also has interest in operating a provisioning center,” Hibl added. “Their highly preferred Clare site for the provisioning center is the commercially-zoned property at 820 Industrial Drive.”

Two variances would have to be issued to place the site there. Hibl’s recommendation to the ZBA said, “It is my very strong recommendation that the variance be denied for the reasons outlined on the Variance and Guidelines 3 questionnaire, thereby denying the requestors benefits and rights that typically would not be expected and not be enjoyed by all other property owners within the City of Clare.” He said there were other sites more appropriate for the facility that were not within 1,000 feet of a residential area.

One resident of the area objected to the establishment of the provisioning center at the location.

In a letter, Cherie Johnson, President of Mid Michigan Industries, expressed her concern as well, saying, “MMI works with adults with a range of disabilities, many of whom are very vulnerable. (MMI is located just south of the site). We are especially concerned about the public perception of providing services to a vulnerable population in such close proximity to a dispensary.”

She said, “While we have enjoyed seeing the growth in the industrial park, we do not see this business as being a positive, image-enhancing addition to that environment.” MMI was the first tenant in the Industrial Park.

Johnson requested that the ZBA deny the request, saying, “We are concerned that his dispensary may affect the degree to which families feel safe having a son or daughter come to our program.”

In his report to the ZBA, Clare City Manager Ken Hibl said, “The City has received multiple calls a queries from investment groups and individuals interested in establishing medical MJ facilities in Clare – the first serious query being that of Mr. Kejbou and Mr. Fakhouri. This particular group has negotiated purchase/lease agreements for at least two industrial properties within the city for a grow facility and processing facility.” He said they will probably present a first site plan application to the City Planning Commission in late May or early June.

The resolution adopted by the ZBA Monday said in part, “The ZBA has determined that granting of the variance would do substantial injustice to all other property owners within this neighborhood and provide the requestors an advantage not available or granted to other property owners or businesses within the City of Clare. the Zoning Board of Appeals hereby denies a use variance and a dimensional variance to allow the establishment of a medical marijuana provisioning center at 820 Industrial Drive and at a distance less than 1,000 feet from a neighboring residential district within the City of Clare, Michigan.”