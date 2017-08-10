Clare’s Ann Arbor Trail closed for 2 months

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Five blocks of Ann Arbor Trail from West Fifth Street to Woodlawn will be closed for the next two months while McGuirk Construction heads up a grant project to improve the road.

City Manager Ken Hibl said August 3rd, “We received approval of our Ann Arbor Trail Street Project from MEDC (the Michigan Economic Development Corporation) today, allowing us to proceed with the entirety (five blocks) of water, street, sidewalk and curb improvements.”

The project is 80 percent funded through MEDC, he said, adding the construction was expected to begin August 4.

Ann Arbor Trail will be closed to through traffic from West Fifth Street to Woodlawn while the project is completed, but will be accessible to local traffic only. Emergency vehicles will have continuous access to the road.

West 7th Street from McEwan to Beech Street is also closed while the City, using street millage funds completes a full reconstruction, including replacing the four inch water main with eight inch pipe, street paving, curb and gutter.

Work is scheduled to begin soon on John R from McEwan nearly two blocks west with reconstruction, new water main, sidewalks and curb and gutter.

One block of Beech Street from First Street south to Dunlop is nearly complete with only asphalt and rolled asphalt curb left to complete.