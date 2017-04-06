Clare’s summer concert series lineup announced

Load up your lawn chairs and join us for live music under the water tower at the Clare City Park on Thursday evenings from 6-8 p.m., starting June 8th until August 17th. On June 8th there will also be an additional performance starting at 5:30 p.m., by the Newman School of Dance Aspire Dance Company dancers. Clare Parks and Recreation have combined efforts with local businesses and organizations to provide the community with this great music series.

During June and July a local organization will be hosting a kids game, activity or craft during the concert “Summer Fun” addition. The 2017 Summer Concert Series is a free event and will feature many new bands, and is sure to have music for everyone to enjoy. Hope to see you there!

June 8 – Summer Concert Kick-off 5:30 p.m.

Performance by the Newman School of Dance Aspire Dance Company from 6-8 p.m. Music by the Blue Water Ramblers,

Extraordinary Folk Sponsored by: MidMichigan Health

June 15- Johnny Hunt Sponsored by: SUN – Some Ukulele Nuts

June 22- Summerfest Kick-off – Nightshift Classic Rock Sponsored by: Cops & Doughnuts

June 29- Detour Variety Sponsored by: Members First Credit Union

July 6- Southbound, Classic Rock Sponsored by: Chemical Bank & Schumacher Insurance Agency, Inc.

July 13- The Harpers,

Acoustic Folk Sponsored by: Jaynie Smith Hoerauf, P.C.

July 20- Gabe Couch, Blues and Rock Sponsored by: Clare County Arts Council

July 27- Country Express, Country, Gospel & Variety Sponsored by: Medilodge and Prestige Place

August 3- The Real Deal, Blues Sponsored by: Jim’s Body Shop, Coyne Oil & Propane,Martin Heating and Cooling, and Allstate Sign Company

August 10- Sunshine String Band, Folk Variety Sponsored by: Medilodge and Prestige Place

August 17- Stephanie Terpening, Classic and Modern Rock Sponsored by: Sprint by Generation Mobile