Classic cars roll thru Lake George at Rod and Dog Show

By Steve Landon

Correspondent

In everyone’s life a little rain must fall, even in the lives of car collectors who hate to see their beloved vehicles soaked by old Mother Nature. Having had a spectacular show in 2016 with over 105 entries sparkling in the sun, Lake George residents and businesses had high expectations for the Fifth Annual “Hot Rods & Hot Dogs Car Show” June 17th, sadly the rains came in the morning hours when many potential entries would have been en route and as a result entries were down. Those who braved the drops were rewarded with another great event when rains came to an early end.

Sponsored by The Sons of the American Legion Post 558 in Farwell. This year’s event drew a variety unique, classic and custom cars as well as some interesting motorcycles. Thanks to several contributing sponsors there were no entry fees again this year.

A traditional highlight of the show didn’t let a little on and off rain get in the way during opening ceremonies when the Honor Guard of Post 558 marched down the street past the line of cars to the podium. With our nations colors held high, the National Anthem was sung by Army Veteran Robert Mulrenin followed by the pledge of allegiance led by some of the children in attendance.

In addition to the many beautiful vehicles on the display there was a craft fair and expo offering several unique items. The Lincoln Township fire department gave away free smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. The sheriff’s department gave free hot dogs. A raffle was held to benefit the Lake George neighborhood watch.

Thanks to hard work by volunteers, sponsors and the many car and motorcycle buffs the show was another success. Plans are already in the works for 2018.

2017 “Hot Rods & Hot Dogs Car Show” Results

Best of Show – Howie Coleman 1970 Chevy El Camino

People’s Choice – Dale Majewski ‘67 Camaro SS

Commander’s Choice – Marv Vandercook 1949 Mercury

Best Muscle Car – Howie Coleman 1970 Chevy El Camino

Best Hot Rod – Bryon Kibby ‘31 Pick Up

Best Veteran Owned – Russ Rowley ‘37 LaSalle

Best Chrome & Fins – Maacy Bell ‹52 Chevy

Best Exterior – Dale Majewski ‹67 Camaro SS

Best Interior – Dave DeLeeuw ‹65 Ford Mustang

Best Cruiser – George Barber 1956 T-Bird

Best Classic – Kristie Murray 1966 Pontiac GTO

Best Under the Hood – Howie Coleman 1970 Chevy El Camino

Best Display – Dale Majewski ‹67 Camaro SS

Best Truck – Larry Howard ‹70 GMC

Most Likely to be Ticketed – Bill Burtwell 1918 Ford Pick Up

Best Motorcycle – Sandra Jones 2002 Harley Fat Boy

Runner up – Cal LaMotte ‹97 Harley