Clerk close to making decision on equipment

By John Raffel

Correspondent

Clare County is nearing a decision on future election equipment. “We have met with all three vendors and viewed the equipment that they demonstrated for us,” county clerk Lori Martin said earlier this week. “The township clerks and my office are really excited about the new equipment and how advanced in technology it is vs. the equipment we’re using now.

“Myself and my staff are meeting with the vendors regarding the programming software right now. That will be a big part of our decision-making because our office programs and ballots with some ballots hire that out. We do the programming here ourselves in our office. The programming software is very important to us.”

Her staff is viewing that software right now, Martin indicated. “We have a clerks meeting on March 23 where all the township clerks, me and my staff get together,” Martin said. “We will make a decision at that meeting. We have a clerk’s meeting once a month and we’ll make a decision at that meeting on which vendor we’re going to use. We will have that into the state by March 24, which will enable us, if there’s an election in November, to use the new equipment in November.”