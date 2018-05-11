Clerk registering voters at schools

By John Raffel

Clare County Clerk Lori Martin said on Wednesday she has been visiting schools in the county and is doing voter registration with the 17 1/2-year-old and older students.

“We’re getting them registered to vote,” Martin said. “We’re going to take our election equipment to the school. Our vendor is going to print actual ballots for free for us. We’ll hold elections at the school for homecoming king and queen or for student council, whatever the school wants to do.

“The kids can have a chance to use the annual voting equipment and be familiar with it before they go to the polls after they turn 18 and vote so they won’t be intimidated by the process. I’m pretty excited about that.”

Martin said she hopes to do this every fall and spring “to get the kids familiar with it so they know. We even catch some adults in there who aren’t registered.”