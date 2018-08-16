Clerk says primary election was smooth sailing

August 16, 2018

By John Raffel

Correspondent

Clare County clerk Lori Martin expressed satisfaction with the election process during the state primary on Aug. 7.

It was the first real test on the new election equipment.

“It was good, it was pretty exciting,” Martin said. “We had a larger turnout than

we’ve had in year past at a primary election. The elections workers we talked to gave positive feedback on the use of the VAT, the voter assistant terminal where there was a touch screen and it prints your ballot out.”

A continual challenge was reminding voters during a primary they could only vote one party and could not cross over. Anyone attending to do that had a spoiled ballot.

“I drove around on election day to check the different townships and see if they were having issues,” Martin said. “The Board of Canvassers certified the election on Aug. 10.”

Official results were posted to the county’s website on Wednesday.