Clerks to meet with vendors

HARRISON — Lori Martin has been on the job as Clare County clerk for just over a month and already has her eye on some significant projects. Martin said the state is having all counties and townships get new voting equipment.

“We’ve narrowed it down to three vendors,” Martin said. “Clare County, in February, is going to have demonstrations from three vendors. All the county clerks are coming together. We’re going to watch those demonstrations and decide which vendor we’ll use and hopefully have it in place by August or November of this year.

“We’ve got the cost analysis from the state on how much the voting equipment is going to cost. It ranges from, above and beyond what the state pays for, from two vendors coming in at zero dollars on the townships and county. The third is coming in at about $2,900.” The county clerks make the decision, Martin noted.

“We and the townships are all going to agree together,” she said. “Everyone has to agree on the same vendor. It has to be in place by next year. We’re going to try to get it in place by August or November. “

The first meeting with a vendor is Feb. 7. “Then we’ll get an idea of what the township clerks are looking for,” Martin said. “It’s pretty exciting.” The current system is 10 years old, Martin said. It’s her understanding the equipment runs on a 10-year cycle.