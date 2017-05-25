CMS student Boyd is top speller

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Clare Middle School student Allison Boyd claimed the first place trophy in the WCFX Morning Sun Spelling Bee May 17 when she spelled “migraine” perfectly.

Allison, a CMS 7th grader, completed sixteen rounds and three spell-offs to secure her first place trophy and the traveling trophy for display at CMS in the final round against her last challenger Calvin Keyes, who is a home-schooled student.

Keyes took second place in the competition and Mikehlah Gimmey of Shepherd Middle School claimed the third place trophy.

Boyd competed against students from both the Clare-Gladwin Regional Education Service District, Isabella-Gratiot Regional Education Service District and the Mt. Pleasant Home Education Association.

In addition to home-schooled students, competitors included one participant plus an alternate from each school: Renaissance Public School Academy in Mt. Pleasant, Shepherd Middle School, Ashley Middle School, Beal City middle School, Breckenridge Middle School, Ithaca North Elementary, Mt. Pleasant West Intermediate, Sacred Heart Academy, School and St. Joseph the Worker in Beal City.