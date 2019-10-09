Coleman Bounces Back, Trounces Bentley

October 9, 2019

The Coleman football team walks out moments before Friday’s game.

by Ben Murphy

Sports Writer

After struggling through three straight losses, the Coleman football team had reason to celebrate Friday night. The Comets, hosting Burton-Bentley in a non-league game, scored at least one touchdown in each quarter, allowing them to pick up a 48-8 victory.



“We were very happy with our team’s execution this week,” head coach Chad Klopf said. “Tyler Germain had a great personal game, but it was all the work they put in during the week as a team that got to that point. We made some adjustments to our offense and our offensive line did a great job of moving the line of scrimmage and opening up holes.”



The Comets led just 6-0 after the first quarter but led 20-8 by the half and 28-8 entering the fourth. Coleman scored 20 points in the final frame to put the game on ice, giving them their most points in a game since 2014.



“I felt our overall execution of our game plan was a huge advantage,” Klopf said. “Bentley has a good quarterback who can make dynamic plays, but our guys did a nice job of tackling and getting the ball back to our offense and that is where our offensive line took over.”



Germain finished four-of-10 passing for 73 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception and he had a monster game on the ground, running 30 times for 265 yards and three scores. Konner Carbeno had nine rushes for 62 yards and a score and Jaden Bovee had three receptions for 71 yard and two touchdowns. Austin Lumbert also rushed three times for 11 yards and one score.



Bryce Middleton had eight tackles to lead the defense with Conner Schrank getting seven tackles and one interception.



“Junior Jacob Kipp did a great job on the offensive line all night,” Klopf said. “Sophomore Jaden Bovee had a nice game at receiver and sophomore Conner Schrank had a good defensive game for us.”



Coleman (2-3 overall, 0-2 MSAC) returns to Mid-State Activities Conference action today (Friday) when it heads to Carson City Crystal (3-2, 2-0). The Eagles are coming off a 28-14 win over Montabella last week and topped Coleman 46-6 last year.



“Carson City looks different on film as they have changed their offensive look, however, they are still very similar to years past as they want to run the ball and do a nice job of it,” Klopf said. “Keys will be the same as in weeks past for us; continue to run the ball and limit our missed tackles and penalties.”

