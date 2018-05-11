Coleman pedestrian hit by car in downtown Clare

May 11, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Amber Grandy, 41 of Coleman, was injured Tuesday when she was hit by a car in the crosswalk of the intersection of Fourth and McEwan in Clare.

Clare Police Chief Brian Gregory said the accident happened around 3:30 p.m. when Grandy was crossing McEwan from west to east.

She was hit by a vehicle driven by Margaret Hicks, 82 of Mt. Pleasant who was traveling west on Fourth Street and turning south on McEwan.



“Grandy’s injuries appeared to be minor,” Chief Gregory said, “and she was transported to MidMichigan Medical Center – Midland for treatment.”

He said “Hicks stated that she did not see Grandy in the crosswalk.”

Hicks was cited for careless driving.