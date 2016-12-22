Coleman woman arrested for retail fraud at MacLeans

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A 56-year-old Coleman woman, Nancy Couturier, was arrested December 19 in connection with a retail fraud complaint reported November 30.

According to a release from the Clare County Sheriff’s Department, the incident happened on November 28 at MacLeans Mercantile at 155 North Second Street in Harrison.

The release said officers investigating the complaint found that the woman had been in the store a long time and stole several items. Some of the items were food products and the woman was allegedly eating and drinking in the store without paying for the items.

After their investigation, deputies asked Clare County citizens for help in locating the suspect. A tip from social media led to the location of Couturier. The case was turned over to the Prosecutor’s office, which issued a warrant. Couturier was arrested Monday and charged with fraud and habitual offender.

Couturier was arraigned in 80th District Court by Magistrate Karen Moore December 19 on Retail Fraud 1st Degree and Habitual Offender – 2nd offense. Her bond was set at $7,500/ten percent.

She remains lodged at the Clare County Jail.