Coleman’s Lattimer wins art contest

May 10, 2019

Lions Clubs International sponsors an annual Peace Poster contest for students ages 11 to 13. The 2018 theme was “Kindness Matters.” In November, Coleman seventh grader Harley Lattimer was awarded a certificate and check as this year’s local winner. Her poster was then entered in the District contest (43 clubs). In January, Harley was notified that she won the district contest as well!



Harley, her parents Mike and Mandy Lattimer and her art teacher Lane Dexter were invited to the District 11E1 convention luncheon in West Branch on Saturday, April 27. In front of around 70 Lions Club members, Harley was honored and presented with a $100 check. Harley thanked the Lions and explained her poster drawing and how it fit the kindness theme. Unfortunately, Harley did not win the State contest.



However, she is eligible to enter again this year!

