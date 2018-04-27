Commission races void of primary competition

April 27, 2018

By John Raffel

Correspondent

The filing deadline was April 24 for Clare County elections and the August primary ballot.

District 1 only has one candidate with incumbent Dale Majewski, Democrat. District 2 has incumbent Samantha Pitchford, Republican, running unopposed.

In District Three, there are two candidates with incumbent Leonard Strouse, Republican and Elizabeth Post, a Democrat.

District 4 has an incumbent, Jack Kleinhardt, Republican, running unopposed.

The other three districts have one Democrat and one Republican who have filed.

In District 5, incumbent Sandra Bristol, Democrat, has filed along with Mark Fitzpatrick, Republican. Incumbent and current chairperson Karen Lipovsky, Democrat, is on the ballot along with Republican David Hoefling.

District 7 candidates are incumbent Jim Gelios, Democrat, and Jeff Haskell, Republican.

Road commission candidates also filed for one open seat. Mike Duggan, Democrat; Karen Hulliberger, Republican.