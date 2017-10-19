Commissioners seek to limit marijuana processing here

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Two agenda items, both concerning medical marijuana, led to a lengthy discussion and concerns from two members of the Clare City Commission Monday evening.

The first, a public hearing and first reading of a zoning change on 6.34 acres adjacent to Industrial Drive, brought a comment from Mayor Pro-tem Jean McConnell, who said she was not in favor of having marijuana facilities in Clare’s Industrial Park.

City Manager Ken Hibl explained that the matter concerned zoning only, changing 6.43 acres of property from Commercial to Industrial, a request that complies with the City’s Master Plan’s Future Land Use Map. “It’s not about what the property will be used for,” he said.

In his agenda report Hibl said the request had come from Attorney Jordan Rassam, representing Rashid Wagas of Lincoln Park. The request was to change the zoning of the property for a $2.5 million growing facility, processing facility and provisioning center for medical marijuana. Rassam told the board that they are

“not interested in bringing a dispensary or retail facility to the Industrial Park.”

This would be the second facility in the park if the City Planning Commission approves a special use permit.

The City approved an ordinance in March of 2011 with zoning for the establishment of regulations for growing and distributing Medical Marijuana in the city.

Last May, The Clare Planning Commission approved a special use application for a medical marijuana grow facility in Clare’s South Industrial Park.

“I don’t want any more processing centers in the Industrial Park,” Mayor Pro-tem Jean McConnell. Commissioner Bob Bonham agreed.

Hibl said, that while the City can limit the number allowed in the park, not approving the zoning change because of what is planned on the property would be discrimination. “We wouldn’t say we don’t want another steel facility there because we already have one,” he said. “Denial of the request would essentially invalidate the City’s Master Plan,” he added.

Later in the meeting the City discussed the Ordinance (2017-006) for Medical Marihuana, a stand-alone ordinance on marijuana facility regulations.

Hibl said City Attorney Jaynie Hoerauf had drafted the new ordinance and recommended its approval.

In his agenda report Hibl explained, “The City’s Planning Commission, City Commission and City Staff have spent innumerable hours and engaged in countless

lengthy, often soul- searching philosophical discussions in developing policy, rules, regulations and ordinances for Clare since the electorate of Michigan voted to approve the legalization of medical marihuana in the state nearly nine years ago.”

He continued, “Throughout that period, the state’s regulations and laws have evolved immensely. Now far more stringent laws and regulations are in place to control the manufacture, distribution and use of medical marihuana and to ensure public health and safety. Those laws are far different than they were nine years ago.”

He said the new ordinance was developed, “to ensure that the City’s regulations and ordinances are in compliance with the state’s new laws and to ensure the City’s interests are protected – particularly in the realm of licensing as it pertains to medical marijuana.”

A public hearing and the first reading of the draft ordinance was on Monday’s agenda. No public comment was given.

“I would like the Planning Commission to look at this [limiting the number of marijuana facilities] again,” McConnell said.” The newest facility would be located 600-700 feet east of Dollar Daze, Bonham said.

Hibl said that the Planning Commission had requested that Hoerauf draft three amendments to the current ordinance that would limit the number of provisioning center licenses allowed in the City.

Mayor Pat Humphrey said, “We have spent more time on this [matter] than any other issue.”

A second reading of the ordinance will be held at the next city meeting.

Other business at the meeting Monday included:

*Approval of a Notice of Intent to issue$1.5 million in Water System Revenue bonds to fund much needed upgrades to the City’s infrastructure and finance a new water tower. The City may not need to use all of the funds if an ICE grant could be acquired for a portion of the upgrades. Hibl said the improvements would add approximately $4 a month to the average residential customer if the total $1.5 million has to be used for the project.

*Approval of Williams & Works engineering proposal for a new public water well at a maximum cost of $31,600. “The intent is to fund these cost through revenue bond proceeds,” Hibl reported.

*Approval of a proposal from Gourdie-Fraser Engineering for water system improvements at their regular hourly rate.

* A report from Hibl, which included notification that The Drain commission had asked 54 property owners with property on the flood plain of the Little Tobacco Drain if they would be willing to see their properties to the Commission so they could be demolished. That would allow the Drain Commission to obtain a FEMA grant to off-set a portion of the costs of the drain project. Of 15 property owners present at an October 11 meeting, 11 elected to initiate the sale of their property. Other property owners may also take advantage of the proposal.

*Approval a renewal of the retainer for landfill engineering services from Williams & Works at their regular hourly rate.

*A public hearing and first reading of an amendment to the City’s Solid Waste Ordinance adding that residential solid waste cannot be put out curbside more than 24 hours before the scheduled pickup.

*Approved Peerless Midwest for the inspection of one of the City’s Water Treatment Plant pressure filters at a cost of $9,900. Presently the City only has one in operation. Hibl said the goal is to have four operational, reliable filters.

*Gave an exception to the City’s purchasing policy increasing the amount to $5,000 for Dale Clark’s regular purchase of ferric chloride throughout the year so he would not need Commission approval each time.

*Approved Greg Rynearson as a new Downtown Development Authority member through 2020 and approved the renewal of the appointment of Gus Murphy to the DDA through 2020.

*Approved the payment of bills totaling $143,520.55. The amount includes the $56,766.12 payoff of the MMCAA loan as approved at the last meeting.