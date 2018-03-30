Community Easter egg hunts bring out record number of kids

March 30, 2018

Plane drops Clare eggs

By Steve Landon

Correspondent

Photos Steve Landon

One sure sign spring is finally here is the annual Clare Parks and Recreation Great EGGstravaganza held at the Clare Municipal Airport. This past Saturday youngsters from around the area invaded the airport grounds to play games, check out exhibits by local fire and police and meet the Easter Bunny before racing to grab one of hundreds of colorful plastic eggs dropped from high above by Don Bauer and fellow pilot turned egg bombardier Gary Todd.

Once again a precious golden egg was among the mix in each of the three egg drops, Patriot Aviation of Clare awarded the lucky youngsters who found those eggs a free airplane ride, the winners were also presented a basket of special prizes. This years golden egg winners were; 0 to 4 age group – Cameron Robinson, Ages 5 to 9 – Natalie Fisher and in ages 9 to 12 – Casey Sweetwale.

Chilly temperatures and a brisk breeze kept several youngsters bundled up in their winter gear. Some parents and grandparents wondered how they ever got talked into coming out on such a chilly day, however, the smiles on the faces of close to 400 participant’s as they left the grounds erased any doubt about the trip being worthwhile.

Thanks to help from several sponsors and dedicated volunteers on the grounds and in the air the 2018 Great EGGstravaganza was another huge success. Those who missed out on attending this year need not worry, Easter eggs will fall again in 2019. Temperatures should be a bit warmer next year when Easter be in late April.

Youngsters dash for eggs in Farwell Park

By Steve Landon

Correspondent

Photos by Steve Landon

The village park in beautiful downtown Farwell came to life Sunday afternoon with the sounds of happy youngsters who gathered to celebrate the coming Easter Holiday at the 2018 Easter Eggstravaganza.

Sunny sky’s and a chilly spring breeze greeted area kids for the annual quest for the precious gem called the Easter egg.

Prior to lining up in front of the egg covered grounds along the rail trail, youngsters registered for a chance to win prizes, enjoyed hot coco and donuts, music and doing the Bunny Hop with the Easter Bunny leading the way down the bunny trail. Once again the best part of the afternoon was all the smiling kids ages 0-12 as they charged off the line grabbing for one or more of the over 15,000 brightly colored eggs that covered the grassy grounds of the City Park, Farwell Farmers Market and adjacent rail trail.

Thanks to the great weather along with plenty of participants, great sponsors and volunteer help the 2018 Farwell Easter Eggstravaganza was a huge success.

Easter Bunny highlights Harrison hunt

By Jenn Bomorra

Correspondent

Photos by Jenn Bomorra

The Easter Holiday kicked off this past Saturday for the community sponsored by The Harrison Chamber of Commerce during a full house for the Breakfast with the Easter Bunny event at the Harrison Moose Lodge.

With an expectation and anticipation of only 100 to 150 people total, over 239 excited kids were counted from the community and surrounding areas, turning out for this year’s Breakfast with the Easter Bunny event held at the Moose Lodge in Harrison. More than triple the attendance compared to last year enjoyed the festivities.

This is the 2nd year the Harrison Chamber of Commerce and Moose Lodge along with other sponsors have made this event possible. The big hits of course were meeting the Easter Bunny in person, the pancake and sausage breakfast and the colorful indoor Easter egg Hunt.

Some of the other highlights of the event included games like, Duck, Duck Bunny, Bracelet Making, Dying Easter Eggs, the 3-Legged Race, Making Book Markers, Air Brushed Tattoos, Coloring Easter themed Pages and Jelly Bean Rice Game, all with prizes to win.

Lillian Giles and Leah Carey were the winners of the special colored egg giant Easter Basket contest during the Easter Egg Hunt. Colorful Easter eggs were hidden in two separate rooms for the kids to run for and find.

The breakfast offered pancakes, sausages and drinks for all that attended for $5.00 each or family $20.00. All the food was made and donated by the Harrison Moose Lodge.

The Harrison Chamber of Commerce started out doing this event last year as a fundraiser for the New Chamber building but have now decided, being there was such a high demand to do another Breakfast with the Easter Bunny, they will keep on next year as the 3rd annual providing the community with this fun Holiday event .

“ Next year, we are planning on expanding the event for more seating and room for the Breakfast with the Easter Bunny, last year, we had about 70 people show up, this year was triple that amount.” Said, Liz Crafton, Executive Director of The Harrison Chamber of Commerce.

The next event put on by The Harrison Chamber of Commerce will be their Cinco de Mayo Celebration on May 5th 2018 at the Lions Club In Harrison.