Companion planting, getting a healthier vegetable garden

April 4, 2019

If you’ve ever planted a garden, you’ve probably wondered what to plant next to each other, and if certain plants do better with others. Enter: companion planting.

What Is Companion Planting?

Companion planting is the practice of strategically placing vegetables or herbs next to one another to organically encourage growth, prevent pests or promote pollination.

We’ve broken down the top 8 vegetable and herb companion planting charts – including expert tips for

what not to plant next to each other – so you can keep your plants thriving with out chemical pesticides.

1. Companion Planting for Tomatoes

Tomatoes are a classic garden staple, but their soft fruits make them vulnerable to a number of pests and diseases. Thankfully, tomatoes can get by with a little help from their friends. Use these companion planting suggestions to repel bugs and encourage your tomatoes to grow:

What to Plant Next to Tomatoes and Why?

Basil, Repels flies and tomato worms; improves tomatoes’ flavor

Asparagus and Marigolds, Repels nematodes

Borage, Encourages growth; repels tomato worms

Chives, Repels aphids

Garlic, Repels spider mites

What Not to Plant Next to Tomatoes andWhy?

Broccoli and Cauliflower, Stunts tomato growth

Strawberries, Can spread diseases to tomatoes

Potatoes, Can cause blight fungus on tomatoes

Walnuts, Walnut trees produce jugalone, which can stunt tomato growth

Corn, Attracts tomato-hungry pests; blocks out sun for tomatoes

Dill, Mature dill can crowd out resources for tomatoes

2. Companion Planting for Asparagus

One of the first crops to be harvested in spring, asparagus is a vitamin-rich, robust plant that can tolerate both cold and hot weather extremes. To give your shoots an added boost, try planting a few of these companion plants for asparagus:

What to Plant Next to Asparagus and Why?

Beans & Peas, Repels asparagus beetles

Corn, Repels spider mites

Mint, Different root depths

Spinach, Encourages growth

Borage, Repels aphids

What Not to Plant Next to Asparagus and Why?

Garlic and Onions, Can stunt asparagus growth

Potatoes, Competes for the same nutrients

Corn, Attracts army worms

3. Companion Planting for Zucchini

Zucchini is a fast-growing squash plant that does well in most gardens. However, it is fairly vulnerable to a few pests, so here are a few companion plants for zucchini that will keep it safe and healthy:

What to Plant Next to Zucchini and Why?

Beans & Peas, Both release helpful nitrogen into the soil

Corn, Repels squash vine borers

Mint, Repels aphids

Spinach, Spinach leaves provide nutrients for zucchini

Borage, Attracts bees which pollinate zucchini

What Not to Plant Next to Zucchini and Why?

Potatoes, Can stunt zucchini growth

Broccoli, Competes for zucchini’s nutrients

Pumpkins, Can cross-pollinate, creating low-quality fruit

4. Companion Planting for Melons

When companion planting melons, you won’t run into many issues as they get along with most other vegetables and herbs. But because pests tend to love them, they really love to be near plants that can keep the bugs away. Check out this companion planting chart to find a few good partners for melons.

What to Plant Next to Melons and Why?

Catnip, Repels flies and aphids

Radishes & Lettuce, Harvested before melon vines spread

Beans & Corn, Provides shade for melons

Marigolds, Repels beetles

Tansy, Repels flies and beetles

What Not to Plant Next to Melons and Why?

Squash, Can cross-pollinate, creating low-quality fruit

Potatoes, Can stunt melon growth

5. Companion Planting for Peas

Peas are a pest-hardy, easy-to-maintain plant for almost any garden. Like beans, peas are good companion plants for many other vegetables because they release nitrogen into the surrounding soil, which improves plant growth. But if you’re looking for a few plants that will scratch their back too, here are a few tips for companion planting peas:

What to Plant Next to Peas and Why?

Beans, Increases nitrogen in soil

Carrots & Cucumbers, Encourages pea growth

Dill, Repels spider mites

Radishes, Repels leaf miners and beetles

Asparagus & Marigolds, Repels nematodes

What Not to Plant Next to Peas and Why?

Onions, Leeks & Garlic, Stunts the growth of peas

6. Companion Planting for Onions

Onions are the white knights of the garden, repelling everything from aphids to carrot flies for their fellow veggies. However, not every plant in your garden will appreciate their help. Here are a few ways to successfully companion plant with onions:

What to Plant Next to Onions and Why?

Carrots, Different root depths

Chamomile, Improves onions’ flavor

Leeks, Repels onion flies

Cabbage & Kale, Onions repel pests for these plants

What Not to Plant Next to Onions and Why?

Peas, Asparagus, Sage & Beans, Can stunt onion growth and vice versa

7. Companion Planting for Corn

The Three Sisters trio is probably the most famous companion planting combination and is comprised of dry beans, winter squash and corn. A strategy dating back to early Native American agriculture practices, the Three Sisters work together to protect and nourish one another, improving yields for each plant. But those aren’t the only plants corn can befriend in your garden.

What to Plant Next to Corn and Why?

Winter Squash, Large squash leaves shade the soil, keeping it cool for corn roots

Dry Beans, Corn loves the nitrogen produced by bean growth

Melons, Also provide shade for corn roots

Sunflowers, Sunflowers can increase corn yields

Cucumbers, Cucumbers promote corn growth and can also increase yields

What Not to Plant Next to Corn and Why?

Tomatoes, Eggplant & Basil, Corn can block out sunlight for these plants

8. Companion Planting for Potatoes

Potatoes are hardy, deep-rooted vegetables that are extremely easy to grow. However, they are also a fan favorite of beetles and aphids, so here are a few helpful vegetable companion plants to keep around your garden’s spuds.

What to Plant Next to Potatoes and Why?

Beans, Releases nitrogen into soil for potatoes

Eggplant, Doesn’t compete with potatoes for sunlight

Catnip, Repels the Colorado potato beetle

Peppermint, Repels flea beetles which feed on potatoes

Petunias, Repels aphids

What Not to Plant Next to Potatoes and Why?

Carrots, Carrot roots compete with potatoes

Raspberries, Tomatoes, Cucumbers & Squash, Make potatoes susceptible to blight

For a Well-Rounded Garden, Think Beyond Companion Planting. Remember: there are many factors that play into a maintaining a successful garden, and good companion planting is just one of them. If your plants are still struggling to thrive even after your careful companion planting efforts, see if there are other underlying issues that could be at play.

