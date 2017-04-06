Confederate flag was not reason for suspensions at HHS

By Pat Maurer

Several Facebook posts on Thursday claimed that two Harrison High School Students had been suspended this week for bringing a Confererate Flag and American Flag to the school, leading to a flurry of comments and complaints against the school administrators.

“People do not have the facts,” said Harrison Superintendent Rick Foote. He said, “No student at Harrison Community High School was suspended for displaying an American flag. Unfortunately, false information has been given.”

He said although flags (an American flag, Confederate flag, and a “Don’t Tread on Me” flag) were displayed in, or on three vehicles in the parking lot, it was a disruption, and insubordination in a classroom led to two students being sent home.

He said, “Disciplinary action, in line with the school’s code of conduct, was given Wednesday April 5th for insubordination and disrespect, to two students. Once again, no student was suspended for displaying an American flag. The high school proudly displays the American flag outside the school entrance and has an American flag in every classroom. It is unfortunate that false information has been given.”

Foote continued, “The school discipline that was given fell in line with the school’s code of conduct, which is approved by our school board. The school bears the right to deter behavior that is lewd, indecent, or contains objectionally offensive speech by students. As a result, school officials may regulate student speech that appears to promote illegal or harmful activity.”

“School Board Policy is very specific to protecting the rights of all Harrison Community Schools students. We take each incident very seriously and investigate thoroughly before any action is taken against a student for discipline,” he added.