Cong. Moolenaar witnessed shooting

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Communications Director David Russell issued a statement Wednesday saying, “This morning, Congressman John Moolenaar attended baseball practice. He was uninjured in the shooting that took place. He asks that you keep those injured in this act of cowardice in your thoughts and prayers.”

Fourth District Representative Moolenaar was attending a baseball practice at a YMCA in Alexandria, Virginia, just south of Washington D.C. in preparation for a Thursday night game between Republicans and Democrats, the Washington Post reported.

Police were called to the field around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday when they got a report that a shooter was firing on the field, according to several Washington news sources.

Witnesses said at least 50 shots were heard during the ensuing shoot-out between the suspect and police. At least five were injured during the incident, including the shooter, identified as James Hodgkinson of Belleville Illinois, who died at a Washington D.C. hospital.

The Huffington Post said Hodgkinson had a history of violence, and was outspoken in his distaste for the GOP, President Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was injured when he was wounded in the hip. Scalise was reported in critical condition, but is expected to recover.