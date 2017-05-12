Construction begins on US-127

By Jenn Bomorra

Correspondent

US 1-27 BR North in Clare County, Harrison, is under preparations for a 1.8 million dollar resurfacing project through MDOT.

The resurfacing project, under the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) was scheduled to start Monday May 8th 2017 per the MDOT website, but due to uncompleted staging finishes, the new start date is now projected for Monday May 15th 2017.

The remaining week of May 8th will be used for flag placing and preparations to complete the staging and set-up for the 3.3 mile resurfacing project from E. Townline Lake Rd. in the city of Harrison to Arnold Lake Rd. north.

Some top roadway sections will need to be milled and joint repairs will need to be done to the existing road first before the completion of the new laying of asphalt.

Sidewalks in the city near E. Townline Lake Rd. will be upgraded as well, but no major issues for businesses or residences are to be effected during the project. No detours are expected during the month long phase of the resurfacing project as well.

US 1-27 BR North will remain open to through traffic but will be under flagged control, so delays are and will be possible during the process of the project.

The date for the resurfacing project is projected to be finished by June 17th 2017, at that time MDOT will open roadways back up allowing for full traffic flow.

Deadline date for project completion is marked for June 29th 2017. MDOT will be using those last few days for flagging and roadway/ shoulder worksite clean-up.

Plans through the MDOT 5 year plan website shows the next major roadwork project for Clare County, Harrison area, being in 2020 for US 127 and M-61 South with possible smaller roadway projects for the area within that time frame.

“The newer gas tax funding is starting to trickle in little by little to help out with smaller maintenance projects, so don’t be surprised to see minor roadwork repairs being done here and there. It’s a slow process, with short term fixes just until enough funds get built up to do a major construction repair” reported Joceyln Hall, Communications Representative for MDOT Bay Region.