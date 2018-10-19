Consumers grant plants trees in Clare

October 19, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

For several years, Clare City has applied for, and received a grant from Consumers Energy to plant trees in the City.

This year the $2,500 grant from the 2018 Consumers Energy Community Tree Planting Grant Program awarded to the City will pay for twenty-five trees from Elm Creek. Last week, on a rainy Wednesday, some of the Clare Youth Football players and some other Clare students planted the first two trees – Canadian Red Cherry trees in Cherry Grove Cemetery. Teacher Jason Koch arranged the tree planting expedition for the students and along with teachers Matt Alexander, Dave Gould and Lori Buzzelli, the trees were placed in the cemetery.

One tree was planted by Dane Alexander, Mitch Randle, Peyton Duncan and Mason Heintz. The second tree was planted by Cecilia Gray, Lindsey Brown, Kayeen Barber, Madison Potter, Savannah Buzzelli, Sophie Buzzelli, Grace Sarazin and Michael Sarazin.

A total of seven trees will be planted in the cemetery; three will be planted at the Clare Depot; and the other 15 trees will be planted along city streets.

They will replace the many City trees that have been cut down over the past couple of years due to disease.