Cookies earn dollars for Clare Depot renovation

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Like cookies? Stop in at Cops and Doughnuts’ headquarters in Clare on January 27 and have a special “train cookie.”

The Clare Railroad Depot Committee and the Clare County Arts Council have teamed up with Cops & Doughnuts for a fundraising event to benefit the Clare Railroad Depot project.



Cops & Doughnuts have created a special train cookie that will go on sale that Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. $1.00 from each cookie sold is being donated to the Clare Depot Project. Coyer candles, landscaping bricks and other depot related memorabilia will also be available for purchase to help fund the completion of the project.

Members of the committee will also be on hand to answer questions about the Depot project, which continues to get nearer to the $50,000 goal to complete the building interior.

$20,200 has already been raised with recent donations this week of $1,000 from Rona and Lorna Verch and $200 from Erma Kleinhardt. Now there’s only $30,800 left to meet the goal.

When the Depot is completed, the Clare County Arts Council and the Clare Chamber will each have a new home.

Other plans for the building, developed by the Clare City Planning Commission, include a community museum of historic railroad memorabilia and artifacts, photographs and artwork. The depot is already a stop-over and embarkation/disembarkation site for railroad excursion passengers, a return to its original, historic use.

The Clare depot was built by the Pere Marquette and Ann Arbor Railroads in 1887.

Passenger service on the Ann Arbor ended in 1950. The Pere Marquette line, by then part of the C & O, offered service for a few years longer, but the line was abandoned in the 1990s. The former Ann Arbor tracks are now used by the Tuscola & Saginaw Bay.

The 120 year-old building was purchased in 2006 and moved to its present location on Fourth Street to property was donated by MidMichigan Community Action Agency, the Fiduciary Agent for Fund Raising. The building was moved just over one block south to the present site in 2014.

The exterior of the building is now nearly complete with windows siding and a new roof finished and the lower level is ready for the CCAC. Projects yet to be completed include the main floor and rehabilitation of the adjacent caboose placed on the property last year, landscaping of the grounds and a trailhead.