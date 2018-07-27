Corrections

July 27, 2018

Correction

Lincoln Twp. fire not in Clare County

The article written about the Lincoln Charter Township Fire at North Lake Park, was actually a fire in Berrien County near Stevensville, not in Clare County. The information about the fire came from a Facebook post on this reporter’s page accidently shared by a family member. We apologize for the misinformation.

Correction

Date wrong for 911 millage.

A renewal of the 911 millage will be on the August 7th ballot, not on the ballot for the general election in November as reported in last week’s article about the Grant Township Board meeting.

911 Director Mariana Terrian, whose name was also misspelled in the article, gave an overview on the millage renewal at the July 10th meeting.