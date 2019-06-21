Country Music Jubilee to feature Ronnie McDowell

Ronnie McDowell will be performing June 22, 2019 at the Clare High School for the Annual Country Music Jubilee.

Ronnie McDowell seized the attention of the World in 1977 when he wrote and sang “The Kinq is Gone”, still the #1 tribute to Elvis Presley’s qreat career. Since then Ronnie has charted over 30 Top 40 hits includinq “Older Women”, “You’re Gonna Ruin My Bad Reputation”, “In a New York Minute” and “Watchin’ Girls Go By”.



More than just a hit singer, Ronnie is one of Nashville’s premier entertainers. He is one of the best showmen in the business and his interaction with his audience is legendary! Ronnie is bringing all the hits and all the magic back to mid-Michigan this June.



Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 7:00pm Ronnie will be live on stage at Clare High School. This is truly a music concert no country music lover from Lansing to Gaylord, from 9 to 90, will want to miss. Call your friends and circle the calendar and plan on sharing the music and charm of this consummate singer and entertainer. Tickets are $18.00 in advance and $25.00 at the door.



The Sheriff’s Reserves ‘ Special Family Ticket is still only $45.00 for the whole family, and the Sheriff’s Reserves still call it THE DEAL OF THE CENTURY!



For tickets and concert information call the ticket hotline at 800-205-7174.

